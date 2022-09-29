Refugees given Heritage tours in Laois

Families from Ukraine and Direct Provision Centres were given tours of Heritage sites in Laois as part of a Heritage Council scheme.

The Heritage in Schools Scheme provides a panel of heritage specialists who visit primary schools to help children and their teachers learn more about and appreciate their local heritage.

This summer while the schools were closed three local heritage specialists working with Laois Partnership accompanied 38 Ukrainian and Direct Provision families, 105 people in total, on four whistlestop tours around some of Laois’ wonderful heritage sites. Their first stop involved a guided tour of the Rock of Dunamaise by heritage specialist Trudy Carmody, of Experiencing Laois and Experiencing Ireland. With the invaluable help of an interpreter, Kate Rauch, Trudy explained the rock’s fascinating and bloody history.

The trips also included highlights such as Durrow Scarecrow Festival and a visit to Nancy Roberts. Mrs Roberts lives beside the ruin of the 15th Century Cullahill Castle, “but I’m not the queen of the castle,” she told the children. She graciously invited some of the more curious children into her traditional thatched cottage and they watched a thatcher hard at work.

Families participated in pollinator workshops and took part in a walk and talk of the cultural and natural heritage of Cullahill Mountain with heritage specialists Vincent O’Sullivan and Edel Heeran. Finally they enjoyed a panoramic picnic at the top of the Cullahill mountain thanks to Laois Partnership.

"In all everybody was able to enjoy fun and relaxed days that hopefully deepened the families’ understanding and knowledge of their new home. Thanks to the Heritage Council and Laois Partnership for providing funding towards these summer heritage days," Edel Heeran said.

