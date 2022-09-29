Electric vehicles could transport prisoners in Portlaoise in future



The Irish Prison Service could soon be using electric vehicles to transport prisoners from Portlaoise and other Irish prisons.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said the Irish Prison Service is continuing to research the possible use of electric vehicle use for “cellular transport” to court and between prisons.

There are over 1,000 prisoners in Portlaoise, with 864 prisoners in the Midlands Prison and a further 218 in Portlaoise Prison as of this Wednesday. The Irish Prison Service provides transport for prisoners between prisons and to court appearances when required.

Minister McEntee made the comments in relation to electric vehicles in response to a parliamentary question from Deputy Holly Cairns last week.

Deputy Cairns asked “the Minister for Justice the steps that she is taking to increase the percentage of electric or hybrid vehicles owned by her Department and state agencies and bodies under the Department’s remit.”

In her written response, Minister McEntee revealed “the Irish Prison Service (IPS) is engaged in a pilot assessment of vehicles in a number of locations to assess the feasibility and suitability of electric vehicles and it is hoped and expected that these will replace 2017 diesel engine cars.”

“The IPS intend to have 10 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in its fleet by the end of 2022 representing 6.6% of the suitable fleet with further investment in 2023 and 2024.”

“While the pilot will focus on passenger fleet vehicles and light commercials, the IPS continues to research market capabilities to support electric vehicle use for secure cellular transport of court and inter-prison transfers,” Minister McEntee stated.

“The suitable use of electric vehicles for such purposes is currently unproven, but the Irish Prison Service continues to monitor vehicle development and design with further expansion in mind,” said Minister McEntee.

Elsewhere, she said there are 3,290 vehicles on the An Garda Síochána Fleet, of which 168 vehicles or 5% are electric or hybrid.

“An Garda Síochána has purchased a small number of hybrid vehicles as part of ongoing consideration around the feasibility of including a larger number of hybrid and fully electric vehicles within the Government fleet. Of the 17 cars currently in the Government fleet, two are plug-in electric and one is hybrid. A further allocation of one fully electric vehicle is planned for the near future.”

Minister McEntee said 37 of the Garda vehicles were fully electric while the others are hybrid.

“Fleet Management plans to roll out electric vehicles (EVs) in conjunction with the required charging infrastructure and are currently liaising with Estate Management to identify Garda Stations that have the electrical supply capacity for the installation of EV charging points. When suitable locations have been identified, Fleet Management will consult with the OPW to prioritise EV charging point installation,” said Minister McEntee.

A further seven EVs and 18 hybrid unleaded vehicles are on order with expected delivery in the last three months of 2022, she added.