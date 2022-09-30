Search

30 Sept 2022

Bus shelters go back to the drawing board in Laois

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

30 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

The National Transport Authority has pulled the plug on two long awaited bus shelters in Laois because it wants new designs to make them wheelchair accesible.

The update was given to Laois County Councillors in relation to bus shelters confirmed for Mountrath and Castletown. Both had been approved for construction in 2022 but work has not been done.

Councillors sought an update from Diarmuid Donohue, Senior Executive Engineer, Active Travel, at County Hall.

"Our proposal was to put in bus shelters and nothing else but the NTA have come back to say they want to do a bigger job by upgrading it to a fully accessible wheelchair bus stop," he said.

Mr Donohue said this would involve high kerbing so that buses equipped with ramps could pick people up at the stops. He said this would require more designs.

He said a contractor is not lined up as the designs are not ready but he hoped they would be completed by the end of 2022.

Mr Donohue gave the update at a meeting where several public representatives complained about their absence in Laois.

Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, raised the issue at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

He tabled a motion calling on the Council to give an update on the progress, if any on the provision of bus shelters in Cullohill, Ballacolla & Shanahoe.

In his written reply Mr Donohue said the active Travel Engineer has met with Cllr. Clooney to discuss the proposed provision of bus shelters. He added that an application will be made to the NTA for funding to be provided for their installation. 

All councillors at the meeting were insistent that more bus shelters are needed.

Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, said the council's Strategic Policy Committee on transport has set out an aim to have shelters in every village and town.

