Major development approved for Junction 17 in Laois

The Kirby Group has been granted permission for a major industrial development at Junction 17 in Portlaoise.

A leading electrical and mechanical contractor, the Kirby Group is one of a number of companies who bought sites at the Junction 17 National Enterprise Park at Togher, Portlaoise from Laois County Council.

Founded in Limerick in 1964, the Kirby Group now employs over 1,300 people and operates throughout Ireland in the UK and throughout Europe.

The company has now been granted conditional approval for the construction of a 4,549 square metre industrial unit and adjoining three storey 2,231 square metre administration block.

The Kirby Group applied for planning permission at Site one and two at J17 Industrial Park in August. The plans were approved by Laois County Council subject to 18 conditions on Thursday, September 29. The extensive plans represent a major investment for the company in Laois.

The application seeks “to construct a light industrial unit with a footprint of 3000 m2 and overall floor area of 4549m2, plus associated roads, carpark, and service yard. The ground floor of the unit shall consist of 2319m2 of industrial space containing warehousing and clean room and an adjoining manufacturing area complete with an overhead gantry crane.”

“A three-storey administration block with in-house training facilities, measuring a total floor area of 2231m2 over three floors, shall be located on the Eastern elevation of the development with a Glazed Entrance tower located on the Southeast Corner incorporating Corporate Signage. General External treatment shall be a mix of Microrib and trapezoidal insulated cladding and shall incorporate extensive fenestration on the eastern and southern Elevation.”

“The roof shall support solar panels over its full area. The security of the site shall be provided by the building itself and a 2.5m high palladium fence,” the application states.

https://www.leinsterexpress.ie/news/business/755124/laois-council-has-spent-millions-of-euro-on-portlaoise-enterprise-park.html

“Landscaping shall be developed along the southern and eastern boundaries along a 1.5m high berm adjacent to the local authority footpath, with an extensive landscaped mindfulness and wellbeing area created at the south-eastern corner around the proposed surface,” the application concluded.