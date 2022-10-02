Couple living in fear after multiple crashes on national Laois to Offaly road

A Mountmellick couple are living in fear in their home due to a ‘deadly dangerous’ situation which has seen cars crash through the boundary of their property on multiple occasions.

So claimed Cllr Paddy Bracken who flagged the situation to Laois County Council’s management and engineers at a recent meeting.

The Fianna Fáil county councillor tabled a motion calling for traffic calming at a safety barrier on the N80 at Chapel Street/Mollrose Corner.

He explained The situation further to fellow council members and staff.

“The wall has been taken out of it five times. It is all down to speed. They are an elderly couple but it is frightening for those elderly people to have to put up with this,” he said.

He insisted: “Something has to be done…it is deadly dangerous”.

He was backed by Cllr Seamus McDonald who said he travels the road every day and has seen the wall knocked on several occasions.

In a written reply, Mr. Farhan Nasiem, Acting /Senior Executive Engineer said Transport Infrastructure Ireland would have to be consulted.

“The Road Design Section will meet with Cllr Paddy Bracken to confirm the exact location of the issue and assess proposals to and submit to TII for approval,” he said.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.