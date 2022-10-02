Search

02 Oct 2022

Laois public asked for input on cycleways

€50 million announced for rural cycling and walking initiatives in Laois and 21 other counties.

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

02 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Laois cyclists are being asked for their input on proposals to create new cycle networks across 22 counties. 

The National Transport Authority (NTA) opened the public consultation process for proposals to develop the new cycle networks, forming part of the CycleConnects: Ireland’s Cycle Network programme. This includes the county and urban cycle networks in Co Laois. 

CycleConnects aims to improve sustainable travel by providing the potential for more trips on a safe, accessible and convenient cycling network, connecting more people to more places.

Proposals for cycling links in key cities, towns and villages in each county are included in the plan, in addition to connections between the larger towns, villages and settlements.  The plan also incorporates existing and planned cycle routes such as greenways and blueways.

In Laois the connecting routes between towns, along blueways and within larger urban areas can all be viewed on the NTA’s website.  

The draft proposals envisage an extensive cycling network across the 22 counties, complementing the cycling plans already developed for the Greater Dublin Area (Meath, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin).  Together these plans will create an overall comprehensive cycle network for Ireland.

The latest proposals are in line with Action 28 of the Government’s “National Sustainable Mobility Action Plan 2022-2025”. They were developed following consultation with all local authorities and align with Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s (TII) proposed National Cycle Network.

CEO of the National Transport Authority, Anne Graham said:

 “As we support a cleaner more sustainable public transport network this is an opportunity for members of the public to have their voices heard on the CycleConnects: Ireland’s Cycle Network Plan.  I would encourage members of the public to view the plans on the National Transport Authority website”.

The consultation process will remain open from today until Friday, November 11.  Interested parties can have their say by visiting the National Transport Authority’s Consultation Portal at https://consult.nationaltransport.ie/en/consultation/cycleconnects

