Expert help in Laois from the HSE to help young people quit smoking

The HSE is inviting people Laois to quit smoking for a month and says it has expert help on hand do help them beat the habit.

The HSE says it has dedicated, local Stop Smoking Advisors who can provide free advice and support to those who want to give up smoking.

Caroline Brickland is the Laois Advisor who'll be able to guide you through the process of stubbing nicotine for October. She's based at the MIDOC building, St. Fintan’s campus, Portlaoise

The initiative is part of a HSE effort to help young people in the Midlands, Meath and Louth who smoke to take the 28-day no smoking challenge this October.

It says people who quit smoking for 28-days are five times more likely to quit for good.

The HSE says the Stop Smoking Advisors provide free, 1-to-1 support to quit smoking. This includes giving advice on using Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) like nicotine patches or gum and other stop smoking medication. Free NRT is also available through the HSE service. This is a new addition and has been really welcomed by those who have availed of it since it was recently introduced.

How does it work?

After a meeting to assess your nicotine addiction and discussing your reasons for quitting your advisor will create a personal plan to help you quit smoking.

This will cover:

· what you enjoy and dislike about smoking

· your ‘smoking triggers’ and how you can prepare to cope with cravings and withdrawal – remember these won’t last forever and using nicotine replacement for a short period really helps

Getting free, professional, non-judgemental, empathetic support gives you the best chance of success.

Anne McGuinness is a HSE Stop Smoking Advisor with the Health Promotion & Improvement service.

“We can offer you support at a face to face clinic, telephone support or on an online platform, whichever suits you best. I can help you work out your quit plan and offer you lots of hints, tips, advice and support along your quit journey.”

“We will discuss nicotine replacement therapy and I can help you work out which nicotine replacement therapy might suit you best. Nicotine replacement therapy is currently available free of charge for people attending the stop smoking clinic.

You are twice as likely to succeed quitting smoking using the Stop Smoking Support service and four times more likely to succeed if you combine our service with nicotine replacement therapy.

“It’s never too late to stop smoking. The health benefits start right away. It is the single best thing you can do for health. You can do this and I can help,” she said.

Padhraig availed of the service: “Stopping smoking crosses every smokers mind from time to time, the memory of previous failures quickly dismisses these ideas. While visiting my local doctor, I seen a flyer from the HSE advertising a local stop smoking service, it was local so I thought why not!

"There was a weekly meeting with trained personnel. For me the biggest thing was the Nicorette inhaler, having something to reach for in my hand. I’m a non-smoker for the last 9 weeks, it does get easier although I still habitually reach for the inhaler. As regards my health, my taste, breathing, dental health and skin have all improved. The service is available locally so check with your local HSE centre”.

The HSE says this is part of two new projects being delivered by the Department of Health - Sláintecare Healthy Communities Initiative Longford and Westmeath area and the implementation of new Community Care Chronic disease services.

You can get in touch with Caroline Brickland at 087-4484728 or caroline.brickland@hse.ie