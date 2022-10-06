Wooly to play the mediator role at Laois's very own 'Up For The Match'

Piaras O Midheach
This Sunday sees the clash of neighbors and rivals Portarlington and O'Dempsey's in the Laois Shopping Centre senior football final. The Railway Bar in Portarlington is holding an exclusive preview night this Friday.
Entitled "Up for the Match" after the famous RTE preview show, Both sides will be well represented in what promises to be an enjoyable social event.
Hosting on the evening will be former Laois and Portlaoise player and media personality Colm 'Wooly' Parkinson. Leo Turley and Brendan McCann will be joining Wooly to preview and discuss Sunday's big game.
The night will also include a look back at the great teams of the past that both sides have produced, music, quizzes and much more.
The event is free but seats must be pre-booked in advance. This can be done by contacting 0872496750
