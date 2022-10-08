Search

Young Laois man arrested after death of American woman at historic Laois landmark

The woman who died after being knocked down in Laois at the Rock of Dunamase was an American tourist who had just arrived in Ireland on a family holiday.

The woman who was aged in her 50s died after being struck by a car in the vicinity of the historic site at 1.10pm on Friday, October 8. 

It is understood she had stopped off in Laois with her husband and their adult children as part of their vacation in Ireland.

Her husband, who was aged in his 60s, was hospitalised with serious but non-life threatening injuries when he was also hit by a vehicle the occupants of which were not injured.

It is believed that he has had to undergo surgery at the Midland Regional Hospital Tulllamore.

Gardai confirmed that the driver of the car was arrested at the scene. The local man, who is aged in his late teens, was subsequently released from custody but an investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to come forward to help them with their enquiries into the incident which occurred at the site which is located off the N80 road between Portlaoise and Stradbally.

They especially want to hear from anybody who may have scene a blue 06 registered Ford Focus being driven in roads around the Rock in the time leading up to the collision.

Gardaí ask that any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on any of the approach roads to the Rock of Dunamase between 1pm and 1:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 0578674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The Rock is located on the Ireland's Ancient East trail but has minimal car parking for visitors. An extensive overhaul completed in 2006 did not involve the provision of car parking.

However, Laois County Council has plans in place to provide alternative car parking near the site. The council signed a deal in 2022 to buy land next to the Rock for a carpark and other visitor facilities.

 

