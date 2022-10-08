Found with cocaine at Portlaoise Garda Station

Portlaoise Garda Station
A suspended sentence was handed down to a man who admitted public order offences and having cocaine for personal use.
Aidan Byrne, 27, of 86 St Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise admitted having cocaine at Portlaoise Garda Station on August 21 and August 28 last year. He also admitted committing public order offences at Top Square, Portlaoise on August 21, 2021.
Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client hasn’t come to the attention of gardai since.
Sgt JJ Kirby accepted a donation of €300 for the garda benevolent fund.
Judge Andrew Cody noted two of the cocaine possession charges were within a week of each other. He fined the man €200 and gave him a one month sentence suspended for two years.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.