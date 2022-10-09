Builder was 'shouting and roaring' in Portlaoise afer he 'overindulged'

A builder who was “shouting and roaring” on the street in Portlaoise has received a fine.

Eoghan Byrne, 37, of 19 Parnell Crescent, Portlaoise pleaded guilty to the offences arising from the incident at Market Square, Portlaoise on September 10 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby said the man was highly intoxicated in Market Square. He was “shouting and roaring and he had to be restrained,” he explained.

Solicitor Philip Meagher said his client had been attending a family function in a local nightclub. He said the man wouldn’t normally “drink to any extent” but “he overindulged as it were”.

He said the man went out of the function and between the drink and the fresh air he suddenly became very disoriented. “He has very little recollection of what happened,” said Mr Meagher.

He said the man had penned a letter of apology and was ashamed of his actions.

Judge Andrew Cody said the man’s early plea stands very much to his credit. He fined the man €100 for threatening and abusive behaviour and took the second charge of public intoxication into account.