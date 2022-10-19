Search

19 Oct 2022

Free energy kits in Laois could save you money this winter

energy bills

Launch of the new kits in Portlaosie Library. Picture: Michael Scully

Homeowners will be equipped with the right tools to save energy and reduce their energy bills with the launch of the Home Energy Saving Kits into Laois Libraries.

The kits have been developed by Dublin’s energy agency Codema and contain five tools and six exercise to help the public save energy at home. The kits are available to borrow free-of-charge from over 160 library branches across the country.

The items in the toolkits address three key areas of energy use in the home - space heating, hot water and electricity consumption - and can help identify common problems such as lack of insulation, poor ventilation and the appliances in the home that might be driving up electricity bills.

The kit is also accompanied by a step-by-step user manual and demonstration video which easily explain how to use each tool correctly, so it can appeal to homeowners with even the most basic knowledge of energy-saving.

Laois County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Thomasina Connell spoke at the launch.

“The Home Energy Savings Kits are easy to use and will help many homeowners take that initial step on their sustainable energy journey. The kits should also help people reduce their energy consumption during the current period of high energy costs,” she said.

Laois County Librarian Bernie Foran said: “This project promotes energy awareness and builds on core library principles of sharing community resources to engage, educate and enrich citizens. We are delighted to support energy awareness through the public roll-out of the Home Energy Saving Kits in the Laois Libraries network.”

Suzanne Dempsey, Environment Awareness Officer with Laois County Council added: ‘The kits are a great way to identify energy savings in the home and Laois’s Library network is the perfect home for them. Many of the staff have received training on using the kits so can advise on their use”. MORE BELOW PICTURE

Pictured at the launch were: Suzanne Dempsey (Environmental Awareness Officer - Laois Co Council) and Cllr Thomasina Connell. Photo: Michael Scully 

The Home Energy Saving Kits were officially launched by Cllr Connell on October 12 in Portlaoise Library  

The scheme has been developed by Dublin’s energy agency Codema which acts as energy agency to the four Dublin Local Authorities and aims to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions in the Dublin region.

The kits are accompanied by a step-by-step user manual and demonstration video, along with a Guide to Home Energy Savings which contains a range of tips to save energy across all areas of the home. MORE BELOW PICTURE

Pictured at the launch were: Suzanne Dempsey, Donal Brennan (Director of Services, Laois Co Council), Bernie Foran (Laois County Librarian), Cllr Thomasina Connell and Patricia O'Rourke (Clerical Officer Laois Co Co). Photo: Michael Scully

All of these resources are available on www.codema.ie/thinkenergy and more information on the Home Energy Saving Kits is available at www.codema.ie/energysavingkit 

