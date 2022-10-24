Most popular college with Laois student has "leading European technological university" ambitions

The third level institute which has been the most popular option with Laois students is now part of a multi-campus college that aims to be a "leading European technological university".

The aim for South East Technological University (SETU) was set out at by its president at the official launch on Monday, October 24 by the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD.

Prof Veronica Campbell, President of SETU spoke of the ambition for the new university which was created following the merger of IT Carlow, Waterford IT and Wexford IT. Carlow was the most popular choice among Laois Leaving Certs through the CAO prior to the merger.

“Not only do we launch our new university, we also officially launch the development of our first strategic plan which will reflect our ambitions to be a leading European technological university, embedded in the south east and committed to working with, and delivering for, our partners and communities across the region, Ireland and the world.

"In the short time since its creation, South East Technological University has already set out its ambition to be a leading European university, with a strong international reputation and an increasing impact on the economy, society and culture of the south east of Ireland.

"To deliver on its ambitions, SETU is developing its first Strategic Plan. A consultation process has already begun with staff and students from across the university and we now seek the views of our external community.

"We are very conscious, as the only university in the south east, to hear of the expectations of all citizens in the region when it comes to our plans. Our industry partners, research collaborators, schools, community groups, teachers, parents, alumni and the general public can input into our university’s future.

"We are currently in the process of engaging with different representative groups but all are encouraged to submit thoughts and ideas through the university website," she said.

SETU Governing Body Chair, Prof Patrick Prendergast also spoke at the launch which took place at both campuses.

“Today we proudly announce to the world that our new University is here and we are ready to take on the challenges of building a university that will deliver for the south east through cutting-edge educational programmes, advanced research and societal engagement”

“I'm personally delighted to be celebrating this occasion with our students and staff, and with all who have a stake in the success of SETU - civic leadership throughout the south east, industry collaborators, higher education colleagues and the wider networks of SETU supporters throughout the region. It is together that we are strongest and together that we will build a truly great European technological university,” he said.

Speaking at the ceremony which was live streamed across the University’s campuses, online and on SETU’s social media channels, Minister Harris said: “I’m delighted to be here today to officially open South East Technological University.

“This is a University designed by staff, students and the people of the south east over decades.

“SETU is a university for the region but it can have a national and global reach. The vision has become a reality. I look forward to supporting Ireland’s newest university become a central part of our higher education landscape.”

SETU, which also has a presence in Kilkenny and Wicklow, serves over 18,000 students and employs over 1,500 staff with ambitions to grow over the next 10 years.