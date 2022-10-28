Decision due on funding for new Laois footpath this year

A decision on funding for a new footpath in Portarlington is expected to be made this year, a meeting was told.

Cllr Aidan Mullins asked: “That Laois County Council give an update on possible funding for a new footpath from the Railway Station to Corrig Wood as previously discussed.”

He raised the issue at the latest meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

A response from Senior Executive Engineer, Diamuid Donohue was read at the meeting. He stated that: “The Active Travel engineer has enquired with the NTA regarding the status of the application for funding for this project. I will advise further upon receipt of the NTA update.”

Cllr Mullins asked Director of Services Gerry Murphy if a decision was likely to be made this year. Mr Murphy said it was and Cllr Mullins asked that the work be carried out during next year’s programme if approved. He told the Director that he would follow up on the matter.

Cllr PJ Kelly said it was about a three quarters of a kilometre stretch and it was very popular.