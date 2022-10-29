Woman accused of making false abduction claim in Portlaoise

A woman appeared before Portlaoise District Court charged with falsely claiming she had been abducted.
Viera Benakova, 31, of 27C Stradbrook Road Apartments, Portlaoise is accused of making the false claim to Gardai in Portlaoise on April 4 last.
Sgt JJ Kirby said the State will claim “she alleged she was abducted and it transpired she wasn’t.” He said the allegation was taken “very seriously” and led to an investigation. He said the investigation continued “from the day it was first reported until she was arrested on the 28th of May and then a file had to go to the DPP.”
The woman is charged with making a false statement to gardai under Section 12 of the Criminal Law Act, 1976.
Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick requested disclosure in the case and asked for legal aid and a Slovakian interpreter for the next date.
Judge Andrew Cody granted legal aid and put the case back to Portlaoise District Court on January 6 for a plea or a date for hearing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.