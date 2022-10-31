No Stopping O’Dea as Brigids march on to Leinster Semi-Final

On a very wet and miserable day in Rahale Olygate, The Laois Intermediate camogie champions, St Brigid's, had their first outing in Leinster. Their opposition would be the Wexford champions Olygate Glenbrien. St Brigids were crowned Laois champions a couple of weeks prior having defeated Camross in the final. The Rathdoweny-based club were hoping to get tier Leinster to campaign off to a flyer and book a semi-final appearance.

Early on in the game, St Brigids were denied an early goal chance as Olyegate Glenbrien's goalkeeper pulled off a remarkable save. One of Brigid’s star players Eimear Hassett converted the 45 for the opening score of the game.

St Brigids 1-11

Oylegate Glenbrien 0-6

Avia Cross doubled the early lead with a wonderful point from play and Hassett got her second from a dead ball to give the Loais champions an early three-point lead. Brigids were dominating the early exchanges and Maggie Fitzpatrick got off the mark with a wonderful point to put brigids further ahead.

Hassett then got her third point and her first from play as Brigids led 5 points to no score. Things were looking very positive for the Laois side. It wasn't until the 15th minute that Olyegate Gnbrien finally got off the mark, Karen Hayden providing their opening score.

The rest of the first half was a tight battle and both teams were struggling to break down the opposing defences. Aisling O’ Deas point on the 25th-minute marker would be the only other score of the first half.

It was a dominating display by Brigids in the opening half and they led their opponents by seven points to one. Brigids had to stay resilient though, they knew that Olygate Glenbrien would come out fighting in the second half and the blustery wet conditions ensured that the Laois Champions could not afford to become complacent.

Brigids started the second half just as well as they had in the first. Another dead ball and Hassett duly obliged by sailing it over the bar. Brigids now led by seven points. Aisling O’Dea then came into her own and dominated the convening period. In the next seven minutes, O’Dea would notch herself 1-2 to put Brigids out of sight. The goal was taken superbly much to the delight of the travelling Brigids brigade.

Oleygate Glenbrien knew they had to respond quickly. It was Lorraine O’Connor who provided the answers for the Wexford champions as she notched three points on the bounce to give the home side a small sliver of hope.

Olygate had the momentum and was coming with a late charge. Two more points thanks to Amanda Scallan and O’Connor bringing the Wexford side closer. Their charge came too late however as Avia Cross had the last say with her second point.

A fantastic win for the Laois champions who were very much deserving winners on the day. Eimear Hassett had another fantastic performance just as she did in the Laois final. It was Aisling O’Dea that caught the eye of any neutral who travelled. Her 1-2 on the bounce in the second half put the Laois side clear of their opponents. Player of the match performance from O’Dea.

Brigids will now go on to face James Stephens in the Leinster Semi Final. It will likely be a tougher test. Any day you travel to Kilkenny to play small ball is always a difficult one. Brigids will be delighted with their performance in the quarter-final though and will have plenty of confidence as they face their meeting with Brian Cody’s native parish in three weeks.