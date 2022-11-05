CAO expert to give talk to Laois parents and students in Portlaoise

CAO Round 1 offers
An expert guidance counsellor will give a talk on the CAO in Laois this weekend.
Donnchadh O’ Mahony set up Leaving Cert Guidance to help guide students and parents to make those tough decisions for life after Secondary School. Donnchadh gives regular talks on the CAO for universities, schools and different media outlets.
Donnchadh will give a talk for both parents and students in Laois on Sunday, November 6 called - 'All you need to know about the CAO'.
During the talk he will discuss his formula for the CAO lists, must have tips for preparing the CAO, the HPAT, options outside the CAO in the UK and Ireland and further afield. Donnchadh will also do a Q&A to finish off the event.
For more details on the event which takes place in the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise on Sunday, November 6 from 11:30am – 1:30 pm check here.
