26 Jan 2022

Laois Offaly Gardaí warn about bogus operators forcing people to by goods and services

Some the products forced on people in Laois Offaly

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

26 Jan 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Bogus household callers are forcing people to buy products they don't need according to Laois Offaly Gardaí who warned the public to be on alert.

The gardaí also warned people about suspect operators who are calling to houses offering people services that hey don't need.

The Gardaí issued a statement following such incidents and identifying products that have been forced on people.

"We are appealing to the public to report any concerns they have regarding individuals calling to their areas selling services or products. We are investigating a number of incidents where people have been pressured into buying items they do not need," it said.

The Gardaí said it serves as a timely reminder for those with family members that may be susceptible to bogus callers and rogue traders calling to their homes.

"They will be offering services such as power washing, painting, selling goods etc. We have one in particular that returns to people previously visited. They prefer to target the more vulnerable and persons living alone.

"We advise and encourage people not to engage with such callers. Don't open your door to anyone before you have checked who it is and what they want and they are known to you. They can be intimidating and refuse to take no for an answer.

We ask you to be vigilant when out and about and report suspicious persons/vehicles to us immediately," said the Gardaí.

The Laois Offaly division asked the public to pass on this advice.

