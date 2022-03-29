Road closure planned for Laois town

Laois County Council has announced a temporary road closure in Portarlington in the coming days.
The R419 Spa Street, Portarlington junction with Market Square to the junction with Botley Lane will be closed from Thursday, March 31 from 9pm until Friday, April 1 at 6am. The same location will again close between 9pm on Friday, April 1 to 6am on Saturday, April 2.
The road closure is taking place to facilitate water connections.
