31 Mar 2022

New 4-part TG4 series exploring Ireland's peatlands to air this April

New 4-part TG4 series exploring Ireland's peatlands to air this April

New 4-part TG4 series exploring Ireland's peatlands to air this April

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

30 Mar 2022 4:33 PM

A new 4-part series exploring Ireland's complex relationship with its peatlands will air on TG4 this April. 

An Fód Deireanach, or The Last Sod, will be presented by author and presenter Manchán Magan as he takes viewers on a visually informative tour of the Irish landscape's secret treasure. 

Each of the episodes will concentrate on a particular aspect of Ireland's peatlands - which are the third largest in the world - starting with Manchán looking at climate change. 

He visits Bord na Móna, who say "the world is changing and we are changing with it”, and investigates where this leaves the average turf cutter. 

Episode two will see Manchán looking at the ecological importance of the bogs, and with Éanna Ní Lamhna he learns there is much more to them than just turf. He'll observe carnivorous plants, explore healing properties and sample a popular tonic for the Celtic curse, otherwise known as hemochromatosis. 

The series will also discuss the magic of the bog - where Pucaí and Gouls ruled - and whether a balance can be struck between the preservation of peatlands and preservation of culture.

With bogs providing flood protection, increased biodiversity and improved quality of drinking water, among other gifts, Manchán questions whether it's time we cut our last sod. 

The series begins on Thursday April 7 2022 at 8pm. 

News

