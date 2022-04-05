€351,880 funding for Laois roads welcomed

Laois has been allocated Laois €351,880 under the Local Improvement Scheme for rural roads and laneways.

The Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) funding will support the improvement of non-public roads and lanes that are not normally maintained by the local authorities.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced the €351,880 funding for Laois as part of €11 million for repairs and improvement works on rural roads and laneways nationwide today.

“Local connectivity is vital for rural communities. Our Rural Future clearly recognises this. The Local Improvement Scheme is an important source of funding for small non-public roads and laneways leading to homes and farms or to amenities such as lakes, rivers and beaches,” Minister Humphreys said.

“I acknowledge that strong demand for this funding remains across the country. In some counties, local authorities have significant levels of applications on hand. My priority is to continue to fund the works on roads leading to agricultural holdings given their importance for farm families and our agriculture sector,” she said.

“Since the scheme was reintroduced in 2017, over 3,000 roads have been funded for repair works. This has made a real difference to the lives of over 13,000 landowners and residents in rural Ireland.”

“I would urge each local authority to utilise the funding announced today, and complete the repair works on the selected roads as soon as possible,” Minister Humphreys added.

A financial contribution from landowners or householders, as well as local authority resources will be required to access the fund. There will be a cap of €1,200 on the amount that any individual householder or landowner will be asked to contribute towards the cost of repairs to their road.

Welcoming the funding, Minister Pippa Hackett said: “It is important that we can all get out and about and enjoy our beautiful countryside and this funding allows for repairs and improvement to access roads.”

She said “I encourage people to get in touch with their Council to find out how this funding can assist them or their community.”

Minister Sean Fleming said "I am pleased to see this funding for County Laois for improvements on our rural roads for landowners and residents in our communities."