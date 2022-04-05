Trilogy Triathlon club announce return of TriLaois after two year absence

Trilogy Triathlon Club are delighted to announce their annual race TriLaois is back. After a two year break, due to covid, the much loved season opening triathlon race is back with a bang on Saturday, 9th April 2022 at Laois Leisure Centre, Portlaoise.

The event which caters for 380 people, sold out by the end of February. The pool based triathlon, is the first triathlon of the year in Ireland and it lends itself to beginners of the sport.

750 metres or (400 metres pool swim) at Laois Leisure Centre, Portlaoise beside St. Brigid’s place. A lovely scenic 20km Cycle journeys the participants out towards Emo and back via the Borris Road. An out and back 5km run brings athletes out the Ridge Road and back to finish line, on the grounds of Laois Leisure Centre.

People from 25 counties around Ireland will be participating, about 50% are first timers and new to the sport. There will be a big influx of people to Portlaoise on the day, hopefully boosting local trade on the weekend.

Trilogy Triathlon, a local club, along with the support of Laois Sports Partnership have set up a 10 week ‘New to Triathlon’ (People in Sport Programme) coaching group for thirty local first timers to get them ready to compete in their first triathlon race, TriLaois. Many of these adults will be returning to sport after long breaks and 75 % of this group are women.

The People in Sport Programme, under the tutelage of three qualified coaches (swim, bike, run) brings total novices in most disciplines to a level of competent competitiveness. The programme encourages its participants to get people back to pool swimming basics, get confident cycling on bikes and building a running base to complete a 5km. The clubs main aim and hope is that many of these new beginners will continue their sporting journey after TriLaois and get involved in the many training sessions and races that Trilogy provides, with the main priority to stay active!

The club encourages spectators or passers-by to stop or come down to the Laois Leisure Centre next Saturday and see the race in progress. It is quite a sight! It is a momentous occasion for people to finish their first ever triathlon. There are about 10 waves (effectively 10 different race start times) of participants starting every 30 mins from 8:30am up until 2:00pm.

The TriLaois Race Committee has worked tirelessly over the past six months with Race Director for 2022, Vincent Dowling at the helm. Every box is ticked to ensure the safety of the community and participants on the day. Over the years it has attracted huge crowds of supporters and we hope 2022 will be no different!

More information for routes and race details please visit: https://trilogy.ie/tri-laois.html