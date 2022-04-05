Car seized and driver arrested by Laois gardai

Gardai arrested a driver and seized a car in Laois today.
The driver was stopped after being spotted holding a mobile phone at Corraun.
On making further enquiries Gardai discovered the motorist was disqualified.
The driver arrested and charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court.
A fixed charge notice was issued in relation to the mobile phone and the vehicle seized.
