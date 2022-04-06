Laois secures World Ploughing Championships after cancellation of Russian event

Laois has been selected as the location for this year’s World Ploughing Contest after a cancellation of the event in Russia.

The prestigious event will now be held alongside the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska on September 21 and 22.

World Ploughing Organisation General Secretary Anna Marie McHugh said “I am delighted today to announce that twenty-five countries from all over the globe from Africa to Australia will be participating in this year’s World Ploughing Contest in Ireland. The very best international ploughing competitors and their teams will be battling it out on Irish soil in September to become supreme World Champions.”

The call came from the World Ploughing Board ‘could another country step up and host the 2022 World Contest’ following the unprecedented cancellation of the event, which had been due to take place this year in Russia.

Over the last couple of weeks many meetings have taken place and the final decision was ratified today by NPA and the World Ploughing Organization - the 67th World Ploughing will take place alongside the Nationals in Ratheniska this September with the National Ploughing Championships starting on September 20 and Worlds on September 21 and 22.

There will be huge excitement in Ireland as the World Ploughing Contest comes to Laois for the first time with crowds of hundreds of thousands in attendance and 1,700 exhibitors expected.

To plan for your National Ploughing Championships experience and journey please see www.npa.ie. The NPA team can be contacted on 059 8625125 or email info@npa.ie to assist in any way possible.