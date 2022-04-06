Laois apprentice finishes second in national skills competition

A local apprentice has placed second overall in the World Skills Ireland Final.

Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) apprentice Reece Seery recently took part in the national competition for Mechanical Automotive Maintenance Fitter (MAMF)/ Industrial Mechanics skill area.

Reece, from Kilcavan, Geashill was nominated by his instructors, based on his performance and skills demonstration, when attending his first off the job phase at Kerry College.

During the enduring 12 to 18 hour competition, Reece and other leading skills and trades people, competed for the prestigious National Champion title.

Reece, who finished second overall, was narrowly beaten by Tom Crowley who was announced as the World Skills Ireland MAMF/Industrial Mechanics 2021 National Champion.

"I was nominated by my phase two lecturer. The competition was tough and pushed us to our best and I will compete again in the RDS in September this year. Overall it was a great experience and I picked up some new skills along the way, " Reece said.

World Skills Ireland is a partnership between enterprise, industry, education, training and government that raises the profile and recognition of skills and apprenticeships and prepares the talent of today for the careers of the future.

Over three action-packed days, World Skills Ireland facilitate an atmosphere of experimentation and discovery through competitions, interactive events and demonstrations. World Skills Ireland designed the event as one that will inspire the next generation of skilled young people to follow their passions, interests and talents for the securement of their own future, and of Ireland’s.

In Ireland, there are over 62 national apprenticeship programmes currently available in many different industries including international finance, construction, engineering, healthcare, biopharma, insurance, hospitality and more.

For information about the range of SOLAS apprenticeship options, visit www.apprenticeship.ie or contact LOETB Apprenticeship Services www.loetb.ie/apprenticeships