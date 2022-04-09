IN PICTURES: Timahoe Ladies GAA club celebrate success with stylish awards night (23 pics)

Pedigree Corner was the venue on Friday night as Timahoe Ladies football club celebrated their success on the field of play over the last few years. They were one of many Laois clubs who had to stall plans for having their awards night last year due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
There was no shortage of style and success on the night and Alf Harvey was there for the Leinster Express to capture the night through his lens.
Click on the next icon to scroll through the pictures.
