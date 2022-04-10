Laois Sinn Féin invites public to Easter Rising Commmeration

Laois Offaly TD Brian Stanley speaks in Camross at the Easter 1916 Commemoration in 2017
Laois offlay Sinn Féin is inviting the public to the 1916 Easter Commemoration which takes place in The Heath this year.
The party says the Commemoration to mark the 106th Anniversary of the Easter Rising will take place on Easter Sunday April 17.
Anybody wishing to attend is asked to assemble at The Heath School at 3pm Easter Sunday and parade to the Republican Monument.
"All welcome to attend and commemorate this momentous event that put Ireland on the path to freedom and independence," says the party.
