Childcare like second mortgage for Laois families paying upwards of €1,000

Laois families are facing huge childcare costs while service providers are facing big costs which is threatening the viability of the vital care they provide, according to Laois Offaly TD Brian Stanley.

Speaking in the Dáil on a Sinn Féin proposal to reform childcare services and reduce costs, Deputy Stanley outlined the evidence highlighted to him.

“Many families are struggling to meet the cost of childcare. Parents in my constituency of Laois-Offaly tell me about the costs they are paying per month, which are often well in excess of €800 and in some cases over €1,000. We have one of the most expensive childcare systems in the European Union,’’ he said.

He added: "Childcare fees have become so expensive that they are basically equal to a second mortgage or second rent payment every month. We know the pressure that families are under. Sinn Féin has a plan to cut childcare costs and to give families the support they badly need.’’

While families are facing high costs, the TD said providers are also in trouble.

“I was involved in establishing and running Treo Nua in Portlaoise, where there is an excellent childcare facility. I have also dealt with some of the smaller providers in the constituency and heard about the struggles they are trying to manage in running their facilities. I urge the Government to be more cognisant of how to structure the fees and so on.

“Fees and wages are the issues. We are hearing from parents that the standards of childcare are good. Our motion proposes to cut childcare fees by 66% over two years. It would also ensure that staff in the sector are paid at least a living wage. We are talking about staff who have level 5 and level 6 qualifications. They are entitled to a living wage.

"Wages in the sector need to be increased urgently. We understand that cannot be done by waving a magic wand, but these are highly qualified staff and that needs to be recognised.

"There is a drain from the sector and we are losing important learning and qualified staff we should not be losing. People are leaving the sector because of the issue of wages. That is what workers are telling me,’’ he said.

The TD said his party has put forward a detailed and fully costed policy to invest in childcare services, to support staff and providers, and to provide a good service at a much reduced cost to families.

He said the Sinn Féin plan would see the Government take on part of the cost of the wages of childcare services and subsidise the fees for parents. He said it would be done on a phased basis, meaning that fees would be cut by 33% in each of the first two years of the scheme. He added that it is a voluntary, opt-in system.

He said this would cost €276 million but would be worth it.

"This investment can be made, and we have shown how. It is important to invest in children's future.’’

“We need to give families a much-needed break. They are already struggling with enormous cost of living issues, including sky-high energy bills, fuel costs, transport costs and the price of rent and groceries. The cost of everything is going sky high. In some cases, that state of affairs is being exploited. Some businesses do not waste a good crisis.

He concluded that Sinn Féin wants to deliver real change to society and to help families.

"Childcare is in urgent need of reform and we are calling on all other parties to support this costed policy,” he said.