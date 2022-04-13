Search

14 Apr 2022

Laois under 20 football team named for championship opener with Kildare

Laois denied at the death and exit U20 football championship

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

13 Apr 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois under 20 football boss Eddie Kinsella has named his starting team to take on Kildare in the quarter final of the Leinster u20 football championship on Thursday night.

The game throws in at 7.30pm in Hawkfield and it will be a winner takes all clash with the winners advancing to a semi final meeting against reigning Leinster and All Ireland champions Offaly or Carlow who lock horns on Thursday night also.

After a disappointing exit at the hands of Wicklow last year in the opening round, they will be hoping for better fortunes this year but they will be up against it going up to Kildare to take on the hosts.

After a mixed set of performances in the John Kerins cup, the u20 pre-season competition, Courtwood native Kinsella will have done plenty of work with them since but will only know where they are at once they take to the field in the heat of championship battle.

Emo's Sean Greene will Captain the side and he is one of seven players who featured in that opening round defeat to Wicklow last year. Eamonn Delaney, Kevin Swayne, Ciaran Burke, Rioghan Murphy and Colin Dunne all make the cut again as does Ben Dempsey who featured as a sub last year.

The loser of Thursday night's game is out of the championship.

The Laois team is as follows;

Conor Brown (Portlaoise); Ben Reddin (Portlaoise), Eamonn Delaney (Stradbally), Ben Dempsey (Portlaoise); Sean Greene (Emo), Simon Fingleton (Park-Ratheniska), Conor Heffernan (Killeshin); Ciaran Burke (Crettyard), Kevin Swayne (Portlaoise); Rioghan Murphy (Portarlington), Davin McEvoy (Ballyroan-Abbey), Shaun Fitzpatrick (Ballyroan-Abbey); Paddy Hosey (Emo), Darragh Carolan (Stradbally), Colin Dunne (Arles-Killeen).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media