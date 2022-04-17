Search

17 Apr 2022

"I think they played their hearts out" - Plunkett proud of shorthanded Laois' effort

"I think they played their hearts out" - Plunkett proud of shorthanded Laois' effort

Reporter:

Andrew Egan

17 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Seamas ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett would have been proud of the effort and spirit that the Laois Senior hurlers showed in Parnell Park last Saturday evening, but ultimately results are what matter, and his side came up just short in the end.

The Laois hurling boss spoke to the media after the match, and while Plunkett praised his team’s performance, he also pointed out how Laois did not travel to Dublin just for that day out.

“It mightn’t have necessarily gotten away, but it was a match that we could have won. I think the lads were heroic. I think they played their hearts out. I couldn’t ask for any more of them, but at the end of the day, we’re here to win the game. We could have won the game.

“I think over the years, and I’ll include myself in this as well, we’re sort of happy with moral victories or we’re probably here for the one big scalp. We just need to move from that, and we need to be consistent in looking at things.”

Laois were far from full strength on Saturday, as Plunkett was forced to deal with several injuries to key players. However, other players on the panel showed that they did not look out of place at this level.

“Podge Delaney is probably gone now for a good few rounds, maybe for the whole championship now at this stage. Even if you look at our forwards this evening - Mark Kavanagh is missing; he’s gone for the year. Ben (Conroy) is out for three or four more games. Willie Dunphy, Picky (Maher), they’re all out for three or four games. John Lennon has then been injured for a while.

“In fairness, we came into today with a shocking injury list, and even last night we lost Diarmuid Conway. We had to change that around this morning, but it’s some credit to the players that stepped in. They really stood up, and even the players we brought in here. I think that’s maybe the best thing to take out of this.

“Aidan Corby made a fair statement when he came on today. I’m just using one player here but there’s other players as well that came on and really gave a shift. That’s what we need to look for.”

Battling Laois Seniors fall just short in ferocious opening affair with Dublin

LEINSTER SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Plunkett highlighted that consistency throughout this Leinster Championship campaign will be vitally important for Laois.

“We want to move a little bit away from the resilience and get consistency. It’s something that Ciara (Losty) has brought to us from the sports psychology area. It’s alright being resilient but you really need to be consistent match on match to get to where we want to get to, which is winning matches like this."

The Laois support also made their voices heard in this away fixture, and Cheddar made it a point to thank them for the atmosphere they brought.

“We might have been outnumbered three to one or four to one, but they certainly made themselves heard. I think the team gave them a performance to be proud of and to really cheer on. I’d like to thank them very much for the push that they gave the team, particularly in the second half.”

Laois referee set to go out at the top following selection on Inter County panel for 2022

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media