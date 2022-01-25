Applications sought for the Kildare Arts Service First Fortnight Award 2022

Applications are currently being sought for the Kildare Arts Service First Fortnight Award 2022, Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed.

The award, in collaboration with First Fortnight, aims to support the development and presentation of new work that provokes conversation around mental health and promotes mental health awareness and wellbeing.

KCC said: "The award will provide a grant of €4,000 towards the development and/or presentation of new work: the recipient(s) of the 2022 award will be included as part of Kildare’s First Fortnight Festival programme of events in January 2023."

"Applications to this award are welcome from individual artists and/or collectives in any artform from or currently residing in County Kildare, with ideas for new or ‘in development’ projects that provoke conversation around mental health and promote mental health awareness and wellbeing."

Diversity

KCC also said that it welcomes applicants who represent the diversity of Irish society: "We encourage applications from all areas of the community regardless of your gender, sexual orientation, civil or family status, religion, age, disability, race or membership of the Traveller Community, or socio-economic background, and we welcome applications from artists whose first language is not English."

"Although not an obligatory requirement, applicants to all grants offered by KCC's Art Service might consider demonstrating how their activity addresses the themes of climate change and climate action.

"Applicants to all grants offered by KCC's Arts Service might also consider demonstrating how their activity addresses the themes of inclusivity, equality and cultural diversity.

"KCC is committed to fair pay and a policy to Pay the Artist."

Background



First Fortnight is Ireland’s Mental Health Arts & Culture Festival which challenges mental health prejudice and stigma through arts and cultural action and programmes events that create spaces for unscripted conversations around mental health.

Kildare Arts Service will host an information session on Saturday, February 12 at 11am and Tuesday, February 15 at 11am to provide guidance on all Arts Grants, Bursary Award and Commission opportunities available through KCC's Arts Service in 2022.

"This session might be of particular interest to artists, arts collectives, community groups and schools in County Kildare intending to apply to one or more of the Arts Grants available this year."

"All are welcome to attend this FREE session, but booking is recommended.

"The presentation will be recorded and will be available to view afterwards via Kildare Arts Service’s social media channels."

Application deadline

Applications will only be accepted via the online application form, and must be submitted before the deadline at 5pm Monday 21st March 2022.

Any applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

KCC suggests that applicants try to submit their application form early in case of technical difficulties.

"Should they arise, please email arts@kildarecoco.ie and we will endeavour to respond as soon as possible," KCC added.

Information about booking for the two events on February 12 and 15 can be viewed by clicking here and here respectively.

Further information about sending in applications for the Award can be viewed here.