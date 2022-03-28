Search

30 Mar 2022

UPDATE: The Caragh Bridge to be reopened tomorrow, Mayor of Newbridge-Kildare confirms

The Liffey Bridge in Caragh / PHOTO: AISHLING CONWAY

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Mar 2022 4:33 PM

The Caragh Bridge will soon be reopened to traffic, the Mayor of the Newbridge-Kildare District has confirmed.

Repair works on the bridge commenced back in February.

Earlier this month, Fianna Fáil councillor Rob Power said: "A conservation architect is working on the bridge, he is waiting to see a trial wall, and then give the go ahead on the bridge.

"The Thomastown road will now need repair because of the increased traffic. HGV's have been pushed down this route. Engineers have been looking at the road and will consider any patchwork," he added.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Rob Power, Mayor of the Newbridge-Kildare District 

The bridge is best known as the oldest bridge over the River Liffey.

It was rendered out-of-action after a road-sweeping vehicle crashed into the bridge on January 11 last.

This resulted in a three metre section of the wall was knocked into the river below the bridge

