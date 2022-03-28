Hospitals under 'huge stress' due to rising Covid patient numbers

Hospitals across the country are under "huge stress" due to large numbers of Covid-19 patients requiring hospital treatment, the HSE chief has confirmed.
Latest figures show that there are 1,625 Covid positive patients in hospital now.
HSE director general Paul Reid said on social media that the rise in hospital numbers "is causing huge stress on the healthcare system".
"We need to turn this tide again ASAP and repeat doing the basics," he urged.
"Please wear your mask appropriately, come forward for your booster or primary vaccine and isolate if you have symptoms," he said.
There were 157 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in hospitals in the past 24 hours.
However, while hospital numbers have increased significantly, the numbers in ICU remain low.
Latest figures show there were just 56 patients requiring intensive care treatment in the last 24 hours.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.