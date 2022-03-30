Kildare singer/songwriter to perform at awards event

Naas-based singer/songwriter Sina Theil will perform at the Hot country TV awards event, scheduled for April 5 at the Slieve Russell Hotel in Cavan.

The participants will also include Nathan Carter and Cliona Hagan. Sina Theil was awarded Hottest Act in Irish Country Music (female) gong at the last ceremony in 2019, which was sold out with 1,400 attendees.

"It's so good to be back", said Sina who will be performing her chart topping duet "Good to be Back Home" together with country singer Sabrina Fallon on the night. "My regular Facebook live videos kept me sane during Covid, but actually getting on a stage and performing in front of a crowd feels incredible."

And it has been a very good year for Sina Theil. Her new live album and DVD "Live at THT Galway" was released to much critical acclaim and funded entirely with the help of her faithful online following.

"It was such a huge undertaking that it feels like a dream come true. I'm so incredibly proud of this album and DVD and how beautiful it turned out."

"Live at THT Galway" is now available on all major download and streaming services and physical copies of the album and DVD can be ordered via www.sinatheilmusic.com/shop.

Tickets for the awards event can be purchased at the Slieve Russell Hotel or for more information call 087-6859895.