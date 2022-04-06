Kildare County Council proposes new casual trading bye-laws for Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District

Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced that it intends to propose new casual trading bye-laws for the Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District.

Under the Casual Trading Act 1995, KCC said it intends to designate casual trading areas at the following locations:Celbridge Town at The Slip, St Catherine’s Park at Black Avenue Car Park in Leixlip, William Roantree Park (adjacent to Courtyard Car Park) at Leixlip, and the Wonderful Barn on the Celbridge Rd at Barnhall in Leixlip.

According to KCC, a copy of the draft Casual Trading Bye-Laws 2022 – Celbridge Leixlip Municipal District may be viewed or inspected until Tuesday, 19 April 2022 at the following locations during normal business hours: any local libraries in Celbridge and Leixlip, at the Athy Customer Service Point in Rathstewart, and at the Corporate Services Department (Level 1) at Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co Kildare (by appointment; the appointment system can be viewed https://kildare.ie/countycouncil/OnlineBookingSystem/ or call 045 980 200).

The draft can also be viewed online by clicking here.

A copy of the draft bye-laws can also be purchased from the Corporate Services Department for a fee of €5.

SUBMISSIONS AND/OR OBSERVATIONS

Submissions or observations on the proposed bye-laws may be made on the official website for KCC or in writing to the Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Services Department.

KCC specified: "Please make your submission by one medium only i.e., online or in hard copy; email or faxed submissions will not be accepted."

Closing date for receipt of submissions/observations is 5pm on Tuesday, 19 April 2022.

Any submission received before the closing date will be considered in the making of the bye-laws.

Details on privacy rights related to the consultation process can be viewed here.