BREAKING: Kildare gardaí investigating criminal damage incident in Prosperous

Gardaí said that the incident occurred on Friday, April 8 last in the Prosperous area of Naas. PICTURE: File Pic
Gardaí in County Kildare are investigating a criminal damage incident that took place in Prosperous, it has been confirmed.
A spokesperson for An Garda Síochana said that gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage which occurred on Friday, April 8 last in the Prosperous area of Naas.
They explained: "A window at the property was damaged; no arrests have been made."
The spokesperson also confirmed that investigations are ongoing in relation to the incident.
