Search

12 Apr 2022

BREAKING: Kildare gardaí investigating criminal damage incident in Prosperous

BREAKING: Kildare gardaí investigating criminal damage incident in Prosperous

Gardaí said that the incident occurred on Friday, April 8 last in the Prosperous area of Naas. PICTURE: File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

11 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Gardaí in County Kildare are investigating a criminal damage incident that took place in Prosperous, it has been confirmed.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochana said that gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage which occurred on Friday, April 8 last in the Prosperous area of Naas.

Man arrested after armed robbery near Kildare-Carlow border

Investigations ongoing

Crafty pigeon builds nest in Kildare's round tower closed for two years

They explained: "A window at the property was damaged; no arrests have been made."

The spokesperson also confirmed that investigations are ongoing in relation to the incident.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media