22 Jun 2022

Final few days for Leitrim to enter the Nose of Tralee Pet competition

Bowie to represent Kilkenny at this year's 'Nose of Tralee'

Does your pet have what it takes to be this year's Nose of Tralee?

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

20 Jun 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Hundreds of pets all across Ireland have already entered in hopes of being crowned the 2022 Nose Of Tralee.

To enter the Nose of Tralee all pet owners need to do is upload a picture of their pet and say why they would make a great Nose of Tralee.

Then after a public vote and a judging panel, 32 finalists will be picked to represent each county in Ireland.

The overall winner of the Nose Of Tralee will be announced on August 23 after an online public vote.

“We are delighted to be back for the 9th year and can’t wait to see all the different pets that enter. The Nose of Tralee is the highlight of the year and I know lots of pet owners have been waiting to enter this year," said Kate McQuillan, Owner of Pet Sitters Ireland.

Last year’s winner was Meath Nose, Holly and the runner up Dublin Nose, Theo.

Pet owners can enter their pets in the Nose of Tralee until June 26 at https://www.petsittersireland.com/nose-of-tralee/  

The winner and runner-up will receive prizes from Sponsors Pet Sitters Ireland, Tesco Ireland and David MaCauley Photography.

