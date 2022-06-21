Leitrim school wins best team award

Students from Gortletteragh NS
Congratulations to the boys and girls from the Robot Coding club who took home the prize for best coding in ATU Sligo on Friday at the VEX competition.
Their classmates, representing Gortletteragh NS in the competition, took home the Excellence award for best team on the day.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.