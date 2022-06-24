Search

24 Jun 2022

Bundoran gets special beach wheelchair

Bundoran becomes 8th Donegal beach to have special beach wheelchair

At the launch of the new beach wheelchair in Bundoran. Full caption below

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

24 Jun 2022 4:33 PM

A welcome boost has arrived for visitors at Bundoran's main beach this season, with the arrival of a new Hippocampe beach wheelchair.

It becomes the 8th beach in the county that can now facilitate wheelchair availability, but it needs to be booked in advance, because of the expected demand. 

The wheelchair which has been modified for use on soft sandy surfaces has been provided by Donegal County Council and will be available for booking on a daily basis throughout the summer season at the popular Blue Flag beach.

The wheelchair which is adapted to suit soft sandy conditions will be available for people with mobility restrictions to take out for a few hours and experience the beach during this summer season.

Commenting at the launch, Cllr Michael McMahon said:

"We are delighted to see this beach wheelchair on Main Beach for the summer season in 2022 and we hope to see many people and families using this important piece of equipment across the next few months."

David Friel Coastal Officer with Donegal County Council explained:

"The Hippocampe wheelchair allows users to fully explore the beach. Its design means that it can travel over softer sand and in to the water areas where wheelchair users would have been reluctant to take their own chair.  This means that wheelchair users or those with mobility issues can now fully enjoy the beach and its environment”. 

He also acknowledged the important role played by everyone in securing these beach wheelchairs:

“I hope we can identify further partners at other beach locations to allow further roll-out of this very welcome and valuable service.  I’d especially like to thank the Salty Shell, for facilitating the beach wheelchair here at Bundoran beach and hope it is used and enjoyed for years to come”.

Bundoran Tourism Officer Shane Smyth added:

"It's wonderful to see this service now in place at Main Beach and we’re delighted to have it to offer those with mobility impairments. It is so important for our beach to be accessible to all and we’re glad to have been able to take this vital step for this season. Bundoran is now the 8th beach in the county to have this facility’.

The beach wheelchair must be requested in advance and can be done so by calling the Salty Shell Café on +353 87 123 7779 who will then confirm the booking and times etc.

Photo: 

L-R John O'Connell (Chair Discover Bundoran), Michael & Geraldine Patton (Salty Shell), Cllr Micheal McMahon, David Friel (Donegal County Council), Jamie Gallagher with his mother Anne (seated), Cllr Barry Sweeny, Cllr Niamh Kennedy, Lifeguards Odhran McGarrigle, Joe Danagher and Callum McKinney.

Rossnowlagh also has a beach wheelchair

Contact: Rossnowlagh Beach wheelchair is available from the Sandhouse Hotel and Marine Spa. Tel: +353 (0) 71 9851777 or email  info@sandhouse.ie

