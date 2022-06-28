Well done to Leitrim school - National 'Incredible Edibles' prize winner

Schoolchildren from Gaelscoil Liatroma in Carrick-on-Shannon are celebrating after they won the best Gaelscoil prize nationally in the Incredible Edibles primary schools’ horticulture and healthy eating programme, run by Agri Aware.

Ms Maire De Bhruin’s 2nd Class, Gaelscoil Liatroma showcased their creative food journey in a brilliant scrapbook. The body of work was enough to secure the Gaelscoil top spot in the nationwide schools’ programme.

The children from Gaelscoil Liatroma blew the judges away with the scale and quality of their work. They completed all five tasks; food origin, identifying Irish, planting, cooking and healthy eating, to an impeccable standard.

Pupils from Gaelscoil Liatroma in Carrick-on-Shannon

The school won a garden tool kit and mesh grow tunnel so they can keep growing and eating their own fruit and vegetables.

The Agri Aware Incredible Edibles programme runs from January to June and had its largest ever participation this year. There were over 76,000 children from 1800 schools across the country that took part.

All schools who participate in the interactive Agri Aware programme get free grow packs so they can plant, grow and harvest their own fruit and vegetables.

At a time when there is a growing disconnect from where our food originates, the Agri Aware Incredible Edibles programme helps children learn all about how food gets to their plates while growing their own fruit, vegetables and herbs too.