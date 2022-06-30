Popular Carrick couple Breda and Angus celebrate 70th wedding anniversary today

Breda and Angus Dunne celebrate their 70th anniversary today. Picture: Gerry Faughnan
Wishing Angus and Breda Dunne happiness and health as they celebrate their Platinum Wedding Anniversary (70th) today, Thursday, June 30. Congratulations from all your family and friends!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.