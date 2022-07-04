What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas this Monday, July 4?

Cloudy with some sunny spells
Largely dry today with a good deal of cloud and just occasional bright or sunny spells along with isolated showers. During the evening, cloud will thicken in the northwest with patchy drizzle developing. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in mostly moderate west to northwest winds.
Solar UV Index
High in any sunshine Monday and Tuesday.
Tonight
Mild, humid and cloudy tonight with patchy light rain and drizzle. Temperatures not falling below 10 to 12 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes which will allow some mist patches to develop.
