Leitrim projects will not go ahead if match funding rules not altered

Manorhamilton Councillor Felim Gurn has said the majority of community projects will not go ahead next year unless the match funding grants required from communities are reduced.
He called on Minister Heather Humphreys to reduce the amount of match funding that applicants to the new Leader programme will have to come up with from 25% to 5 - 10%, before the new programme for funding starts next year, as new applicants will struggle to fund projects due to high material costs and inflation.
He said with the rising cost of materials and the pinch in everyone’s pockets, community groups cannot come up with 25% of the costs. Cllr Gurn’s motion received full support.
