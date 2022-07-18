Boyle Arts Festival continues this week

The nationally renowned Boyle Arts Festival was officially opened by Hilary Beirne in King House, last Thursday. On a balmy evening and before an audience of several hundred artists and guests, he declared the 32nd annual Arts Festival, open.

BAF 2022 will continue until July 23rd and there is still time to see some fantastic performers, events and exhibitions over the coming days. Look out for live music performances in the coming days from The Lost Brothers, Something Happens, Lisa Lambe, Mules & Men, Matteo Cullen & friends, The Flies and The Regulars.

There is classical music from soprano Sharon Carty with pianist Jonathan Ware and The Wolfgang Ensemble will be joined by violinist Lynda O’Connor, for a performance of Vivaldi’s ‘The Four seasons’ in the Church of Ireland on July 21st.

The always popular King House lunchtime concert programme will include performances by soprano Bláthnaid Nicholson with tenor Stephen Walker on July 19th. Harpist Kara Lord Bissett on July 20th and guitarist Fraser Newton on July 21st. Junior pianists Tiantian Gao, Ai Lin Sun and Mickey Glen Tomas on July 22nd

In Drama,The Beezneez Theatre Company will present ‘Unforgiven’ in St. Joseph’s Hall on Wednesday 20th.

As always, a strong programme of spoken word events form the backbone of the BAF calendar and one of the highlights this year will be the latest in Carole Coleman’s ‘In conversation’ series. This year the RTÉ News Journalist, presenter and author will be speaking to Boyle native Hilary Beirne in King House, on July 22nd.

Our popular science themed event ‘A Naggin of Knowledge’ looks at brain cell transplantation and the benefits of dance as a treatment for Parkinson’s disease patients. Professors Eilis Dowd and Amanda Clifford will be joined by Dr. Orfhlaith Ní Bhriain for this very special event in King House on July 19th.

Paul Kelly will discuss ‘The Postcards of John Hinde’ during what promises to be a fascinating presentation on July 21st and Author John Mulligan will launch his latest book ‘Black Friday 13’with the help of singer/songwriter Charlie McGettigan in the King House Tea Rooms on July 19th.

For those interested in history, Oliver Fallon will discuss ‘The Battle for Boyle’ on July 23rd, giving an outline of what occurred 100 years ago as the town and its inhabitants, found itself on the front line of the unfolding conflict during the Civil War. Dr. Eve Campbell will present ‘Mirrorland: The Archaeology of a prehistoric sacred fen at Gortnacrannagh in Co. Roscommon’ on July 20th and Paula Barrett, Daniel Curley and Steve Larkin will discuss the ancient Rathcroghan in the Moylurg room at Lough Key Forest park on July 18th.

Tony Conboy will conduct a walking tour of Boyle, ‘Unveiling Boyle’s Chequered Past’ on Thusday, starting at King House at 4pm.

As always, the centrepiece of Boyle Arts Festival is the main visual Exhibition, housed in the beautifully restored King House. Several other exhibitions, including the highly acclaimed Local Artists exhibition, will take place during the Festival and details will be available in the programme. Pick up a programme or one of our Art trail leaflets and visit the many artists exhibiting their beautiful work all over town.

For tickets and more information on Boyle Arts Festival 2022, please visit www.boylearts.com or call in to the festival office on Bridge Street. Call089 9830448. Follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.