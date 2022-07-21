Bus Eireann apologise for impact to Leitrim services

Bus Éireann has apologised for a number of cancellations, delays and temporary suspension of bus services across Leitrim and the northwest in recent weeks.

The Leitrim Observer contacted the national bus services over the suspension of the Carrick-on-Shannon bus route and the frequent cancellations of services to Sligo, Dublin and Ballyshannon which services the county.

Replying to the queries, Bus Eireann said it "wishes to apologise for the inconvenience caused to customers relating to Route 468 services from Carrick-on-Shannon to Strokestown recently. The service was temporarily suspended due to resource issues and will be recommencing soon."

The spokesperson also commented, "Regrettably, services in the north-west have been impacted in recent weeks due to operational issues impacting driver availability, often at very short notice. As a result, services have had to be cancelled and we apologise for the inconvenience caused. We wish to reassure our customers that we are working on solutions to improve service delivery, including through the use of contractors, where available. We are also currently in the process of actively recruiting new drivers in the north-west."

Customers who want to check on the status of their route or service can contact Bus Eireann Customer Service 7.00am and 7.00pm Monday to Friday, and 8.00am to 6.00pm on weekends and public holidays at 0818 836 611. Customers can also email customercare@buseireann.ie