Country star Robert Mizzell in Manorhamilton on Sunday

Robert Mizzell
Robert Mizzell, who has been voted “Ireland's Favourite Country Music Singer” in a poll conducted by RSVP Magazine, will perform in Manorhamilton's Bee Park Community Centre on Sunday night, July 24 in what is sure be be a very popular night of dancing that is being promoted as a fundraiser for the 2023 Wild Rose Festival. Doors will open at 10.30pm.
This dance is being organised by the Wild Rose Festival Committee in conjunction with the Bee Park Community Centre.
Everyone is really looking forward to next year's return of the Wild Rose Festival, which because of Covid, could not take place in Manorhamilton since the last highly successful one was staged in 2019.
A full bar will be in operation and admission will be €20 per person.
