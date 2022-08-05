New scheme to recognise those who host Ukrainian families

File photo
Applications are now open for the €400 Accommodation Recognition Payment for households hosting people claiming Temporary Protection after fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.
The payment will be paid on the second Tuesday of each month with the first payment being made on Tuesday August 9, including any arrears that are due.
The payment is a recognition of the generosity of people who have made accommodation available to victims of a humanitarian crisis, and it is linked to a minimum hosting commitment of six months.
The new scheme was welcomed by local TD and Minister of State, Frank Feighan who said: “Many people across the north west ‘stood up to the plate’ and invited people into their home, I am glad that Government is recognising this generosity.”
Information on the scheme is available at https://www.gov.ie/en/service/cfd95-accommodation-recognition-payment/ and applications for payment may be made at www.MyWelfare.ie.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.