Rose Tour visits Leitrim next week

A number of 2022 Rose of Tralee entrants from around Ireland and the world will tour Leitrim ahead of the festival in Kerry next week.

A bus load of roses will visit a number of locations in Leitrim on Tuesday, August 16 and Wednesday, August 17 to enjoy the local hospitality and to meet and greet with people.

The Roses will begin their tour in Drumshanbo, the home town of Leitrim Rose Saoirse Gibbons on Tuesday, August 16. The Roses will visit Acres Lake and the floating boardwalk at 2.30pm. The roses are expected to visit The Shed Distillery and of course Saoirse's family business Centra in Drumshanbo before a reception in Lough Rynn Castle Hotel, Mohill.

On Wednesday the roses will meet and greet at the Moon River Car Park, Carrick-on-Shannon at 12.30 before they take a cruise around the county town. They will also visit the Margaret of New Orleans cottage in Carrigallen and enjoy lunch in Carrick-on-Shannon before they move on to another county on the rose tour. ⁠

Rosefest will start in Tralee next Friday, August 19 with the Rose of Tralee selection being televised on Monday, August 22 and Tuesday, August 23. Saoirse Gibbons will represent Leitrim on stage and TV this year.