Water crisis over - supply returned to South Leitrim

Water supply was returned to thousands of homes and businesses early this morning after over 24 hours of no water due to a burst pipe.
Ballinamore, Fenagh, Mohill, Carrigallen, Gortlettragh, Newtowngore and surrounding areas were all affected by the outage which was caused by burst water main at Killnagross.
Thousands of Leitrim people were affected by the outage which happened on one of the hottest days of the Summer, businesses had to cancel clients and some even shut their doors. The outage caused major inconvenience in Ballinamore which is in the middle of hosting its Family Festival.
Some homes were without water for over 40 hours - and farmers were without water for animals during the yellow weather warning from Met Eireann.
