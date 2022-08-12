Search

12 Aug 2022

Free adult women’s swimming event in Kinlough

Donal O'Grady

12 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

The Leitrim Sports Partnership is putting on a free adult women's swimming event at 7pm on this Friday evening at the Lough Melvin Aqua Park in Kinlough.

If this event is successful, the Sports Partnership plans (on later) running a four week women's adult swimming course at the Lough Melvin Aqua Park. Friday night's Kinlough adult women's swimming event is being run as part of the Sports Partnership's HER Swimming Programme.

Regarding Friday night's event the Leitrim Sports Partnership states it “wants to host a one day open adult female water swim day on Lough Melvin as part of HER Outdoor Programme. If successful, and if we have the interest, we would like to start a 4-week adult swimming programme in Lough Melvin in Kinlough.”

Places are limited to 20 and bookings can be made through Eventbrite.

